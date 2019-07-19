New York Mets

The Mets Police
45073586_thumbnail

A look back at Matt Harvey in photos

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I’ll skip the beats everyone else will do (the ESPN photo shoot, the giving the finger,  etc).  ICYMI Matt has been DFA’d by the Angels.   There was good… There was the overgrown teenager who wanted us to know he was getting laid.  He really wanted...

Tweets