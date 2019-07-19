New York Mets
A look back at Matt Harvey in photos
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
I’ll skip the beats everyone else will do (the ESPN photo shoot, the giving the finger, etc). ICYMI Matt has been DFA’d by the Angels. There was good… There was the overgrown teenager who wanted us to know he was getting laid. He really wanted...
Come hide in the radio booth, @SteveGelbs! They'll never find you here!TV / Radio Personality
RT @yayroger: Steve Gelbs is reporting that Steve Gelbs might be arrested for feeding the seagulls last night.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Prospects365: Rostering catchers in dynasty leagues is a dying art, but Francisco Alvarez is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on. Could begin to appear on lists by the end of the regular season. Here's a recent piece from @SALNotes on Alvarez. 🔥 https://t.co/nkgsUPFIRyMinors
My favorite Amaro factoid still is that he was a recurring character in The Goldbergs.Mets sent special assistant to GM a Ruben Amaro Jr. to scout Brewers last night https://t.co/h06GJQs7GaBeat Writer / Columnist
4 strikeouts in the first two innings for deGrom. Mets 0 Giants 0. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
Could Matt Harvey have thrown his last big league pitch? He debuted for #Mets 7 years ago next week; #Angels paid him $11M this season (DFA’d today)... which is more than Mets did in total. #MLBTV / Radio Personality
