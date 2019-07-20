New York Mets
Fielding gaffe adds to Mets’ pain after Jacob deGrom dominates
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
SAN FRANCISCO — The lineup has been the least of the Mets’ problems this season, but suddenly that unit is struggling. It was one thing to get throttled by Giants ace Madison Bumgarner a night
The Giants are on fire and the Mets are… still the Mets https://t.co/7vBJ5trKlzNewspaper / Magazine
Blogger / Podcaster
The real shame of losing a game like that in the tenth is the Mets seemed primed to keep going several more innings before losing.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MattEhalt: The Mets just Mets'd. They lose 1-0 when Rosario and Smith go for a ball, only for Rosario to back out at the last second & Smith drops it. Slater scores from first when Frazier cuts the throw off, throws home, but Ramos isn't there because Ramos went to cut it off too. Wow.Beat Writer / Columnist
After Jacob deGrom turned in another masterful performance Friday night, the Mets chances of beating the Giants died in short left field in the bottom of the 10th inning when Smith and Rosario botched what should have been a routine pop fly. https://t.co/UPYGREHODz @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
New Post: Game Recap: Extra Innings Gaffe Gives Giants 1-0 Win Over Mets https://t.co/0BcLs5qXSw #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
