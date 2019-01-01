New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Takeaways from Friday's 1-0 loss to Giants, including Dominic Smith's 10th-inning error
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
The Mets wasted another gem from Jacob deGrom, and the game's only run scored on a Dominic Smith error as the Giants beat the Mets 1-0 in 10 innings.
Tweets
-
The Giants are on fire and the Mets are… still the Mets https://t.co/7vBJ5trKlzNewspaper / Magazine
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The real shame of losing a game like that in the tenth is the Mets seemed primed to keep going several more innings before losing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: The Mets just Mets'd. They lose 1-0 when Rosario and Smith go for a ball, only for Rosario to back out at the last second & Smith drops it. Slater scores from first when Frazier cuts the throw off, throws home, but Ramos isn't there because Ramos went to cut it off too. Wow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After Jacob deGrom turned in another masterful performance Friday night, the Mets chances of beating the Giants died in short left field in the bottom of the 10th inning when Smith and Rosario botched what should have been a routine pop fly. https://t.co/UPYGREHODz @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
New Post: Game Recap: Extra Innings Gaffe Gives Giants 1-0 Win Over Mets https://t.co/0BcLs5qXSw #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets