New York Mets

Metsblog
45076641_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Friday's 1-0 loss to Giants, including Dominic Smith's 10th-inning error

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets wasted another gem from Jacob deGrom, and the game's only run scored on a Dominic Smith error as the Giants beat the Mets 1-0 in 10 innings.

Tweets