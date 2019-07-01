New York Mets

Mets Merized
45078711_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets Look To Get Past Another Extra Inning Loss

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 36s

Yet another depressing morning to be a Mets fan. As Gary Cohen mentioned, Friday night's contest was "a wasted effort by Jacob deGrom," which preceded another heart-breaking extra-inning loss.

Tweets