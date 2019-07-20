New York Mets

USA Today
45079055_thumbnail

Giants win 7th straight thanks to botched play by Mets

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Alex Dickerson raced home from first on a botched fly ball to shallow left field with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants won their season-high seventh straight game with a 1-0 victory over the New York Mets

Tweets