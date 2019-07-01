New York Mets

Mets Merized

Padres View Noah Syndergaard as “Prime Target” in Trade Talks

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 8m

Despite a sub-par 2019 season, New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard's value as a potential trade chip remains as high as ever.Looking past his current 4.36 ERA, 3.67 FIP, would-be caree

Tweets