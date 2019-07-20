New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: we can put a Man on the Moon but Terrific can’t beat Les Expos

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Finally this season is coming around and starting to make sense.  Kooz is getting the wins he deserves, and Mr. Terrific is coming back to earth (unlike Neil and the gang!) I mean 4 runs in 2 innings against a team who doesn’t even have a proper name?

