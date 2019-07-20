New York Mets
Gil Must Go: we can put a Man on the Moon but Terrific can’t beat Les Expos
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Finally this season is coming around and starting to make sense. Kooz is getting the wins he deserves, and Mr. Terrific is coming back to earth (unlike Neil and the gang!) I mean 4 runs in 2 innings against a team who doesn’t even have a proper name?
