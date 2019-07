RT @ AnthonyDiComo : Happy moon landing. The Mets are giving away this Mr. Met astronaut bobblehead at Citi Field on July 27. The 1969 Mets often talked about Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin et al as inspirations. Said the late Ed Charles: "If we can put a man on the moon, we can win the World Series.” https://t.co/sCXHETFz00