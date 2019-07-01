New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 4:05 PM, WPIX 11

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 4m

 Saturday, July 20, 2019 • 4:05 p.m. E.T.Oracle Park • San Francisco, CARHP Walker Lockett (0-1, 11.74) vs. RHP Jeff Samardzija (7-7, 3.93)PIX11 • FS1 • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1

Tweets