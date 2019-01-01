New York Mets

Mets think slumping Alonso suffering from HR Derby fatigue

The New York Mets left Pete Alonso out of the lineup Saturday, with manager Mickey Callaway suggesting the slumping slugger could be reeling from a busy All-Star break."He's a horse," Callaway said before the Mets took on the San Francisco Giants,...

