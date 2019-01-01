New York Mets
Jeff McNeil hits two-run home run off foul pole to give Mets 4-0 lead
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 54s
New York Mets outfielder Jeff Mcneil continues hits great 2019 season with a long two-run home run off the foul pole to extend the Mets lead over the San Francisco Giants to 4-0.
Pete Alonso busts out of slump with 444-foot bomb, sets another Mets rookie record https://t.co/SdSug4oxiz @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
sameTwo really impressive innings here from Tyler Bashlor. Six up, six down on 15 pitches (13 strikes). Still like him the most of all those up-and-down relievers in the organization.Minors
Hi @WordPress, I am not receiving verification codes via text to complete my two step authentication to log in. Every option I have requires me to be logged in. Please help?Blogger / Podcaster
Another day another home run for a Pete Alonso. Alonso belted a pinch-hit, 3-run HR in the sixth, his 33rd of the season. With that homer Alonso has now passed Darryl Strawberry for the most RBI by a Met in their rookie season with 75. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Cyclones and Tigers are live from Norwich! #ConeyConvos LISTEN: https://t.co/SjlFJpCyDl https://t.co/Qh6Hx9MYGZMinors
Funny guyRyan Dempster grew up idolizing Johnny Carson on late-night TV. Now he puts his own spin on the talk show with "Off The Mound," which returns Saturday at Park West. https://t.co/pi3CElZ4aeBeat Writer / Columnist
