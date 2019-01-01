New York Mets

Fox Sports
45087368_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil hits two-run home run off foul pole to give Mets 4-0 lead

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 54s

New York Mets outfielder Jeff Mcneil continues hits great 2019 season with a long two-run home run off the foul pole to extend the Mets lead over the San Francisco Giants to 4-0.

Tweets