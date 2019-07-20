New York Mets

Daily News
45087886_thumbnail

Pete Alonso busts out of slump with 444-foot bomb, sets another Mets rookie record - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4m

It’s no surprise that out of the four home runs the Mets have hit on Saturday, Pete Alonso’s 444-foot bomb was the most thrilling of them all.

Tweets