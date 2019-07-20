New York Mets

Metstradamus
45088949_thumbnail

New York Mets' bats break out in an 11-4 win

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

After scoring just two runs over two days, the New York Mets (45-53) finally put some offense on the board today. The Mets broke out the lumber in spades, slugging four homers in an 11-4 win over t…

Tweets