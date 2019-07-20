New York Mets

Newsday
45090010_thumbnail

Mets' Walker Lockett gets his first big-league win | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com July 20, 2019 9:17 PM Newsday 2m

SAN FRANCISCO — After the best game of Walker Lockett’s young major-league career — five innings, one run in the Mets’ 11-4 victory against the Giants — he had to pause before conducting his postgame

Tweets