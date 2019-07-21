New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Playoff tickets back on sale

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I am finding that the combination of my long trip followed by the Mets being out West has totally broken me from caring about this collection of Mets at all.  Maybe the 4pm start today will get me back in as I can watch it on the...

