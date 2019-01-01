After watching the undefeated champ Thurman dominate in his last bout, I thought he'd put Pacquiao away early. I was wrong. Pac Man stunned with a first round knockdown & never looked back. Congrats to Manny Pacquiao, the greatest fighter of his generation! Bring on Mayweather!

Bleacher Report https://t.co/KFrZAifoLZ Manny Pacquiao wins the WBA World Welterweight Title at 40 years old and hands Keith Thurman his first pro loss! #PacquiaoThurman