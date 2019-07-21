New York Mets
Mets Morning News for July 21, 2019
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
Covering the Closer: Two Decades of Writing on Mariano Rivera https://t.co/gqRQby5nmzBeat Writer / Columnist
This was great. Highly recommended podcast (more a documentary) from @YankeesWFANLuis Gonzalez, Sandy Alomar Jr, Bill Selby and others tell me what it was like to face—and even beat—The Greatest Closer of All-Time. https://t.co/nsqc08RZxc via @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
ESNY City Stream for 07/21/2019 - https://t.co/8P8gA5kwJMBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Rumor Roundup: Market For Wilson Ramos Reportedly “Thin” https://t.co/W45ecF0oO2 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYMbyTheNumbers: Today’s SP matchup: Matz has never faced any SFG hitters in his career. Conner Menez (lefty) is making his first MLB start. He has command issues with a 4.08 BB/9 in 35.1 IP at AAA this year with a 3.82 ERA and 4.55 FIP. #Mets need to continue producing runs. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @michaelgbaron: During yesterday’s telecast, Gare mentioned Luis Rojas - the #Mets quality control coached - as a future managerial candidate. Rojas, 38, most recently managed @RumblePoniesBB in 2018, has coached/managed in their system since '08. He's Moises Alou’s brother. Keep an eye on him.Blogger / Podcaster
