RT @ NYMbyTheNumbers : Today’s SP matchup: Matz has never faced any SFG hitters in his career. Conner Menez (lefty) is making his first MLB start. He has command issues with a 4.08 BB/9 in 35.1 IP at AAA this year with a 3.82 ERA and 4.55 FIP. #Mets need to continue producing runs. #LGM