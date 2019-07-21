New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets should not trade Dominic Smith until they have something better
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 43s
A year ago, many New York Mets fans wanted to see the club move on from Dominic Smith. In the middle of 2019, he's someone the team should refrain from tra...
Tweets
-
Covering the Closer: Two Decades of Writing on Mariano Rivera https://t.co/gqRQby5nmzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This was great. Highly recommended podcast (more a documentary) from @YankeesWFANLuis Gonzalez, Sandy Alomar Jr, Bill Selby and others tell me what it was like to face—and even beat—The Greatest Closer of All-Time. https://t.co/nsqc08RZxc via @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ESNY City Stream for 07/21/2019 - https://t.co/8P8gA5kwJMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Rumor Roundup: Market For Wilson Ramos Reportedly “Thin” https://t.co/W45ecF0oO2 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMbyTheNumbers: Today’s SP matchup: Matz has never faced any SFG hitters in his career. Conner Menez (lefty) is making his first MLB start. He has command issues with a 4.08 BB/9 in 35.1 IP at AAA this year with a 3.82 ERA and 4.55 FIP. #Mets need to continue producing runs. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @michaelgbaron: During yesterday’s telecast, Gare mentioned Luis Rojas - the #Mets quality control coached - as a future managerial candidate. Rojas, 38, most recently managed @RumblePoniesBB in 2018, has coached/managed in their system since '08. He's Moises Alou’s brother. Keep an eye on him.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets