New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Mauricio Records Second Straight Multi-Hit Game

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 6m

Syracuse (50-49) 11, Toledo (44-55) 5   Box ScoreDanny Espinosa SS: 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, .260/.345/.452Dilson Herrera 3B: 2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, K, .256/.344/.559Aaron Altherr LF: 2-5,

