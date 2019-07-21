New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Let’s talk Minneapolis Millers caps for a second
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Hat Club is selling these. Surely you can see the influence of the major league affiliate New York Giants there. Kinda of interesting to see the curls on letters other than Ns and Ys…and probably would have been a much better way for The T-Shirt...
Tweets
-
Covering the Closer: Two Decades of Writing on Mariano Rivera https://t.co/gqRQby5nmzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This was great. Highly recommended podcast (more a documentary) from @YankeesWFANLuis Gonzalez, Sandy Alomar Jr, Bill Selby and others tell me what it was like to face—and even beat—The Greatest Closer of All-Time. https://t.co/nsqc08RZxc via @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ESNY City Stream for 07/21/2019 - https://t.co/8P8gA5kwJMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Rumor Roundup: Market For Wilson Ramos Reportedly “Thin” https://t.co/W45ecF0oO2 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMbyTheNumbers: Today’s SP matchup: Matz has never faced any SFG hitters in his career. Conner Menez (lefty) is making his first MLB start. He has command issues with a 4.08 BB/9 in 35.1 IP at AAA this year with a 3.82 ERA and 4.55 FIP. #Mets need to continue producing runs. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @michaelgbaron: During yesterday’s telecast, Gare mentioned Luis Rojas - the #Mets quality control coached - as a future managerial candidate. Rojas, 38, most recently managed @RumblePoniesBB in 2018, has coached/managed in their system since '08. He's Moises Alou’s brother. Keep an eye on him.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets