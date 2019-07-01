New York Mets
OPEN THREAD - Zack Wheeler
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 8m
So, here's the question... SP Zack Wheeler's contract runs out at the end of this season and he is eligible for free agency. He also i...
Amed Rosario is hitting .363 (29-80), the 10th-highest mark in the majors since June 22 (min. 60 PA). During that span (22 games), Rosario also has six doubles, two homers, seven RBI, a .391 OBP & a .929 OPS. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NickFrancona: Think about the message this sends to kids, particularly girls. Do we really want to tell them that men like this might rape or molest you, but that doesn’t matter, and you don’t matter, because they got a lot of hits or wrote some great columns?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NickFrancona: Pete Rose is an all-time great. He shouldn’t be in the @baseballhall, and Bill Conlin should be removed immediately. People should be able to go to Cooperstown without seeing their abusers and molesters staring back at them from a place of honor. https://t.co/2iH6K8jtLj https://t.co/aPfT4quyzMBeat Writer / Columnist
It could work if they deem Smith good enough in LF and McNeil is moved to 3B. But Nimmo is only decent at best in CF and they simply need to be stronger defensively up the middle.@michaelgbaron Why not Smith LF Nimmo CF Conforto RFBlogger / Podcaster
this sounds familiar... cc: @amanda_zarb @liz_zarbUmmm @TheEmmys why wasn't my grandmother in Greece nominated for anything? This woman puts on the performance of a lifetime every minute of her lifeBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have allowed four runs or fewer in their last seven games, all on the road. This marks the team’s longest streak of holding their opponent to four runs or fewer on the road since New York had an 11-game streak from June 21-July 17, 2015Blogger / Podcaster
