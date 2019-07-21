New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: Yeah if you use 5 pitchers the game is going to take three hours. Awful.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

If you think I listened to a Mets doubleheader instead of the Moon Landing yesterday you are insane.  Anyway the Mets plated two and… In Game 1, my man Gary G didn’t have it, giving up 3 runs in the 8 inning complete game.  Really nothing...

