ICYMI: Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land

The Mets (45-53, 13 GB in NL East, 6 GB of second Wild Card) complete their four-game series against the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday at 4:05 PM on SNY.

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 3m
    RT @PRINCE_OF_NY: @mikeschwartzacc @MikeSilvaMedia Well, Nido's a backup. That's what they have in him. He's better-suited to that role than d'Arnaud.
    Phony Van Wagenen @MetsKevin11 3m
    When you talking sports with your buddies and someone says “juiced baseballs”
    David Lennon @DPLennon 8m
    RT @timbhealey: Zack Wheeler threw a bullpen session this morning in San Fransisco, his first since being sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. He said it was “very good.” The Mets have not announced their Tuesday-Thursday rotation, suggesting Wheeler could return then.
    Newsday Sports @NewsdaySports 9m
    Mussina, who never won 300, never won a Cy Young, never pitched a no hitter and never won a World Series, but always came close: "Maybe I was saving up from all those almost achievements for one last push, and I made it."
    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura 9m
    Mussina, who never won 300, never won a Cy Young, never pitched a no hitter and never won a World Series, but always came close: "Maybe I was saving up from all those almost achievements for one last push, and I made it."
    Newsday Sports @NewsdaySports 10m
