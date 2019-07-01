New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Zack Wheeler To Throw Bullpen Session Sunday
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2m
Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Zack Wheeler is scheduled to throw a bullpen session today before the Mets' 4:10 ET game against the Giants.Wheeler has been on the injured list since July 15
Tweets
-
RT @PRINCE_OF_NY: @mikeschwartzacc @MikeSilvaMedia Well, Nido's a backup. That's what they have in him. He's better-suited to that role than d'Arnaud.Blogger / Podcaster
-
When you talking sports with your buddies and someone says “juiced baseballs”Super Fan
-
RT @timbhealey: Zack Wheeler threw a bullpen session this morning in San Fransisco, his first since being sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. He said it was “very good.” The Mets have not announced their Tuesday-Thursday rotation, suggesting Wheeler could return then.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Mussina, who never won 300, never won a Cy Young, never pitched a no hitter and never won a World Series, but always came close: "Maybe I was saving up from all those almost achievements for one last push, and I made it."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mussina, who never won 300, never won a Cy Young, never pitched a no hitter and never won a World Series, but always came close: "Maybe I was saving up from all those almost achievements for one last push, and I made it."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Zack Wheeler threw a bullpen session this morning in San Fransisco, his first since being sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. He said it was “very good.” The Mets have not announced their Tuesday-Thursday rotation, suggesting Wheeler could return then.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets