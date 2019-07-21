New York Mets

Metstradamus
45101441_thumbnail

7/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15m

After scoring just two runs in the first two games of this series, the New York Mets (45-53) were clearly frustrated. The Mets took out their frustrations on the San Francisco Giants (49-50), scori…

Tweets