New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45103029_thumbnail

Wheeler could return Tuesday after 'good' test

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Zack Wheeler took another tangible step forward Sunday on his road back from a right shoulder impingement, throwing a bullpen session at Oracle Park. The Mets are considering slotting Wheeler into their rotation as soon as Tuesday, which would give...

Tweets