Watch Alonso snap bat over his knee like a twig
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
Mets slugger Pete Alonso can make even a strikeout exciting. The All-Star first baseman wowed the crowd at Oracle Park on Sunday by snapping his bat with noticeable gusto after striking out swinging against Giants rookie Conner Menez to end the top...
Robinson Cano has 6 HRs. It is July 21. He has a ,667 OPS. He was suspended for PED use. He used to be repped by our GM. He has an albatross contract. The GM traded the future for him.Blogger / Podcaster
Amazing camera work from SNY on that McNeil catch:Beat Writer / Columnist
Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have 3 players with positive Defensive Runs Saved totals Jeff McNeil 7 Todd Frazier 3 Tomas Nido 2 If you're wondering, Pete Alonso is at 0Beat Writer / Columnist
Pretty cool article, definitely worth a read.Gary Cohen mentioned on today's broadcast that #Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas might have a future as a big league manager. I recently wrote about Rojas’ family background (his dad is Felipe Alou) and his qualifications: https://t.co/tDr210mY8zBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil, “strictly a 2B”, just made a spectacular play in right field #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
