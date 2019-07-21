New York Mets

Newsday
45105892_thumbnail

Mets lose another extra-inning walk-off game to Giants, this time on Mike Yastrzemski's 12th-inning homer  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 21, 2019 7:52 PM Newsday 3m

SAN FRANCISCO — For a third time in four days, the Mets suffered an extra-innings walk-off loss to the Giants. This one was a 3-2 final after Mike Yastrzemski blasted a home run off Robert Gsellman in

Tweets