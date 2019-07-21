New York Mets
Mets’ late-inning heartbreak just won’t end
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
SAN FRANCISCO — Extra, extra, it’s nine innings or bust for the Mets. For the third time in four games, the Mets and Giants on Sunday played into extra innings. And like in the previous two
10:30pm @fox5ny #SportsXtra ⚾️ A final *close* for the greatest closer. @MarianoRivera inducted into @baseballhall w teammate Mike Mussina. @JenXperience reports from #Yankees & I delve Into #Mission27 w @Feinsand & @BryanHoch, plus #Mets & State of #MLB w Comish Rob Manfred⚾️TV / Radio Personality
Executives predicting that some front offices will assess the weekend results and decide to go into sell mode, and that there might start to be trade movement by Wednesday/Thursday of this week. 9 days, 18 hours, 42 minutes until deadline.Beat Writer / Columnist
Snitker said before the game that if ATL gets Gausman right, after his struggles early, it'd be like adding a pitcher in a trade. He's been rolling tonight: 7 scoreless.Beat Writer / Columnist
Gausman with a helmet on. He's going to hit to start the bottom of the seventh. 3-0 ATL.Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets infield prospect Warren Saunders hit his first professional home run today in the GCL. The 20-year-old was signed out of the Bahamas last August and is hitting .327 through 12 games.Beat Writer / Columnist
The back page: What a MoMent https://t.co/ZRDOhCBCiIBlogger / Podcaster
