New York Mets

Newsday
45108373_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler throws bullpen session, closing in on return to rotation | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 21, 2019 10:03 PM Newsday 15m

SAN FRANCISCO — Zack Wheeler appears to be closing in on a return. He threw a bullpen session Sunday morning at Oracle Park, his first since being sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. The Mets

Tweets