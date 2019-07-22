New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets sinking, Mercury rising.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
All those articles on Thursday about how the Mets were back in the race were so so so so so so so so so stupid, were they not?
Tweets
-
Big Monday on deck here at T7LHQ. 9 caps, and 4 patches going up at 10am, and @orangebluething at 1pm. https://t.co/ZRIO0vq1T2Super Fan
-
The Mets used up their weekend allotment of runs on Saturday, apparently. https://t.co/GVYa5zLMKpBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD-07/22/2004: In the bottom of the fifth, David Wright doubled down the left field line off Expos righty Zach Day for his first major league hit. #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerized https://t.co/gfoDrbEHgjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets sinking, Mercury rising. https://t.co/O5F1psnaMW https://t.co/sZuBTiVJbIBlogger / Podcaster
-
NEW: Simply Amazin' "Facing The Giants" @Claudio_GSN, @TimothyRRyder, @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/zSaENeOuSHBlogger / Podcaster
-
The 20th Anniversary of The Mercury Mets – and the alternate design that wasn’t!!! https://t.co/rBazA28Z93Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets