New York Mets

nj.com
43943738_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke to Philadelphia Phillies or Braves? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke could be the arm that tilts one of the pennant races this summer.

Tweets