New York Mets

Metstradamus
45116875_thumbnail

Minor League Mondays: Thomas Szapucki has made a successful comeback from Tommy John

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 24m

Just over two years ago, the New York Mets were very high on left handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki. Szapucki was in the midst of a breakout campaign for Low-A Columbia, going 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA in h…

Tweets