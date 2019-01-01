New York Mets
'Thought it was a pop up': Mets were surprised game-winning homer Sunday went out
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 18m
When Mike Yastrzemski lofted a fly ball to left field off the end of his bat in the 12th inning on Sunday against the Mets, no one thought it was going to leave the ballpark. Not Yastrzemski, not Robert Gsellman (who threw the pitch), and not Mickey...
