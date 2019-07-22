New York Mets

The Mets Police
45120589_thumbnail

Let’s talk about this black pullover Mets jersey The 7 Line is selling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hmmmm.  I don’t know how I feel about this one. I actually want to like it…but it feels a little too busy. PULLOVER:  that’s interesting.  I really liked the orange pullover they made and would have gotten one before the price point made me run for...

Tweets