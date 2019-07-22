New York Mets
- Mets News
- News Article
Let’s talk about this black pullover Mets jersey The 7 Line is selling
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Hmmmm. I don’t know how I feel about this one. I actually want to like it…but it feels a little too busy. PULLOVER: that’s interesting. I really liked the orange pullover they made and would have gotten one before the price point made me run for...
