New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Mets trade candidate Zack Wheeler came through bullpen session fine, is ready to return
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Wheeler's brief stint on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue did impact his trade value. Several interested GMs expressed private concern about the issue.
Tweets
-
Every number tells a story ... in this case, the numbers tell stories of greatness. Here's my spot with @LRubinson of @WFAN660 on the statistical stories of the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class https://t.co/Sa68Ykr1ZyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
LI's @CWadeMMA sees the extra benefits of being in Thursday's @ProFightLeague 5 main event: https://t.co/VHecbxBDfp | @LaMonicaMarkBlogger / Podcaster
-
While at lunch with an ex-boss today, he reminded me that good traffic departments that give 24/7 service to Ad Sales are hard to find or as he put it, "hard to find traffic depts that have Ad Sales acumen unless of course they are being led by you Rich." Thanks Ed--Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"you definitely must be from new york because no one from outside of there would willingly be wearing a mets hat." - said to me multiple times this past weekendBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Highest Ground Ball & Bunt Out Rate - Shifts Indians 81% Astros 79% Cubs/Diamondbacks 78% Lowest Angels 67% Braves & Mets 69% More on the Indians defense here https://t.co/oqHbdZNkPLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good day today--swam in pool this AM and got a good workout--Just had lunch with a former boss and was great to see him--had some great ideas for my next career move--always super to break bread with ex-bosses you admire & trustBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets