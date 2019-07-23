New York Mets

Metstradamus
45122987_thumbnail

7/23/19 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The New York Mets (45-54) had a chance to make a good road trip great, but it ended in excruciating fashion. Despite going 5-4 on the trip, the Mets could easily have gone 8-1 with a four game swee…

