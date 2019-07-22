New York Mets

Report: Mets on SNY ratings down 12%

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Awful Announcing says.. The New York Mets are sitting at a 2.14 rating on SNY, a 12% drop from 2018. You may recall earlier this season when I noted the blog numbers were down at such a clip that I felt it wasn’t just me sucking at blogging, but...

