New York Mets

Newsday
45123558_thumbnail

How Juan Lagares' position change to centerfield sets a precedent for Amed Rosario | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 22, 2019 3:38 PM Newsday 12m

As the Mets ponder putting Amed Rosario in centerfield, an experiment that remains in the early stages and is at least weeks away from becoming a major-league reality, it’s worth remembering: His outf

Tweets