Shea Anything: Should Mets trade Michael Conforto before Dominic Smith?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop an all-new Shea Anything, and they discuss whether the Mets should trade Michael Conforto before Dominic Smith. The guys also get into the latest on Zack Wheeler -- who could get traded before the July 31 deadline -
https://t.co/Ow83asYybr #Mets need to fully appreciate where they stand in the NL now and moving forward to better understand how to act.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsFarmReport: Jose Peroza is heading to the @BKCyclones! 📈 AVG: .328 👏 OPS: 1.155 🤤 HR: 6 🔥 RBI: 20 👀 (in 16 GCL games) https://t.co/eWMxsuPuoxBlogger / Podcaster
Peroza is batting seventh and playing third base for the Cyclones tonight. #MetsJose Peroza is heading to the @BKCyclones! 📈 AVG: .328 👏 OPS: 1.155 🤤 HR: 6 🔥 RBI: 20 👀 (in 16 GCL games) https://t.co/eWMxsuPuoxBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MATrueblood: Today @baseballpro I wrote about #Mets trade candidate Todd Frazier, but really, about the dying art of fastball hunting. https://t.co/eY03XGwjymMisc
Hey - taping a podcast tomorrow morning and looking for listener questions (stat-related) Anyone got one they’d like answered on our podcast?Beat Writer / Columnist
Among 129 pitchers to throw at least 100 curves, Seth Lugo's average spin rate of 3,273 rpm is the second-highest this season. Only Ryan Pressly has a higher average spin rate at 3,298 rpm. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
