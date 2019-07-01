New York Mets

Mets Merized
David Wright’s First Hit Came 15 Years Ago Today

by: Brian Devine

On July 22 2004, a 21-year-old rookie named David Wright stepped up to the plate at Shea Stadium. While Wright went hitless in his first five at-bats, the Mets’ prospect couldn’t be held down

