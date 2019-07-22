New York Mets

Newsday
45128315_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler set to start for Mets on Friday, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 22, 2019 7:05 PM Newsday 4m

Just in time for the trade deadline, Zack Wheeler is scheduled to return from the injured list to start for the Mets on Friday against the Pirates at Citi Field, a source said. Wheeler felt well Monda

Tweets