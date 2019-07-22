New York Mets
Jarred Kelenic’s mother is sick of Mets stories about her son
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 6m
Jarred Kelenic will always be tied to the Mets and that doesn’t sit well with the former first-round draft pick’s mother. “It still surprises me seeing him in New York newspapers
Tweets
In his first game off the IL, #Mets prospect Tommy Wilson twirls a 💎 for @RumblePoniesBB! 📰: https://t.co/q8fp6M1J4eOfficial League Account
Target Field did the same thing where it plays “NY NY” after each K against the Mets tooTV / Radio Personality
Big Time Baseball: Yankees starter targets (in order). Mickey gets the year but great speculation for 2020 Mets manager. Billy Beane on why A’s finish strong/Moneyball. @MarkZuckerman on all things Nats. @joshlewinstuff Rate, review and subscribe. https://t.co/NCjbZEZTQrBeat Writer / Columnist
Awkward. https://t.co/7ivFmZZ8G6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @midwestboxbreak: 🚨Break Highlights🚨 ⚾️Allen & Ginter PYT #5⚾️ @mikeoz auto! @KrisBryant_23 @MattinglyChrty relics. And a #Mets Carter/Piazza double rip /10 survives the night! https://t.co/AbK1APyJK2Beat Writer / Columnist
The first start of at least 9 strikeouts for Szapucki since June 25, 2017. #MetsMets pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki with his best outing of the season tonight starting for @stluciemets 5 inn 4 H 0 ER 2 BB 9 KBlogger / Podcaster
