New York Mets
IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Corey Oswalt Named International League Pitcher Of The Week
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 9m
Syracuse Mets starter Corey Oswalt has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 21, 2019.This is the third time in his career Oswalt has been named a Pi
