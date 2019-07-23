New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It sounds like Todd Frazier and Jason Vargas could be salary dump candidates
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
While most of the attention surrounding the New York Mets at the trade deadline surrounds Zack Wheeler, they do have a few other players worth moving. Todd Frazier has had a good year at third base…
Tweets
-
New York Mets: The Disappointing Series in San Francisco https://t.co/yP2tipNEscBlogger / Podcaster
-
#BigTimeBaseball featuring an extended Billy Beane interview. (I wanted to call it Cover Your A's, but found no momentum for this idea.)NEW: Big Time ⚾️ w/@JonHeyman & @joshlewinstuff. * @Athletics' Billy Beane interview * Soon-to-be Hall of Famers * Yankees' trade deadline plans * MadBum's future * @MarkZuckerman Subscribe: https://t.co/bnijSdpgcxTV / Radio Personality
-
New York Mets: Jeff McNeil Has Become an Elite Utility Player https://t.co/Yfj4RJoVzGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Morning Mound Visit: Age as a share of WAR; Todd Frazier’s fastball-based approach; Stephen Strasburg has been elite https://t.co/o60ws9SOU7Blogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
#OTD-07/23/1962: Jackie Robinson became the first black player enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. @baseballhall #JackieRobinsonBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets