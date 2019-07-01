New York Mets

MLB trade rumors: Mets’ Noah Syndergaard to Padres? - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 12m

The San Diego Padres are on the market for a starting pitcher and Mets' Noah Syndergaard is a potential target. How is that situation unfolding as the trade deadline creeps up?

