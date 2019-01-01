New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ICYMI: Here's what happened Monday in Mets Land
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 12m
The Mets (45-54, 14 GB in NL East, 7 GB of second Wild Card) face Chris Paddack and the Padres on Tuesday at Citi FIeld at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. Here's what happened on Monday, in case you missed it...
Tweets
-
New Post: Series Preview: Mets Start Six-Game Home Stand Against Padres https://t.co/kgWrPowzyo #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Despite what you may have heard, Michael Conforto is not overrated. https://t.co/7QqKXC9rg2Blogger / Podcaster
-
My opinion is, no matter what, it all depends how much coin the Mets are willing to swallow. Now that he’s missed some time, his trade value has likely been watered down. But if he gets back this weekend, he can restore some of it with a good performance and good stuff.@michaelgbaron Hey mike do you think we are still gonna get a decent package for wheeler if he’s traded?Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
WhenSuper Fan
-
It's been a good fit for Jeff McNeil https://t.co/Yis3CbnzHFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets