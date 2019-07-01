New York Mets

nj.com
43611982_thumbnail

Yankees’ Cameron Maybin cuts deal in DUI case ahead of Triple-A rehab assignment - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested earlier this year. He's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday.

Tweets