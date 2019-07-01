New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Forbes lists 50 most valuable sports teams; are Yankees or Cowboys No. 1? Where do Giants, Jets, Eagles, Mets rank? - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 56s
Forbes magazine released its annual list of the most valuable teams in sports. Where did the New York Yankees, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles rank?
Tweets
-
New Post: Series Preview: Mets Start Six-Game Home Stand Against Padres https://t.co/kgWrPowzyo #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Despite what you may have heard, Michael Conforto is not overrated. https://t.co/7QqKXC9rg2Blogger / Podcaster
-
My opinion is, no matter what, it all depends how much coin the Mets are willing to swallow. Now that he’s missed some time, his trade value has likely been watered down. But if he gets back this weekend, he can restore some of it with a good performance and good stuff.@michaelgbaron Hey mike do you think we are still gonna get a decent package for wheeler if he’s traded?Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
WhenSuper Fan
-
It's been a good fit for Jeff McNeil https://t.co/Yis3CbnzHFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets