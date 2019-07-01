New York Mets
MLB trade rumors: Tigers’ Matthew Boyd will cost Yankees, Phillies an ‘enormous bounty’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
The Detroit Tigers might trade left-hander Matthew Boyd before the July 31 deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are interested in the southpaw.
New Post: Mets Minors Players Of The Week: Ruben Tejada Keeps Mashing
Laughs and tears were shared as Tyler Skaggs' friends, family and teammates came to remember him. He "was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the most important game of all: the game of life." #Angels
Tom Seaver's 111th win Mets 13, Braves 6 Augut 27, 1972 - 7 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 7 K, 1 BB (1-for-3, 2-run HR) - Losing pitcher: Denny McLain! - Mets led 9-0 after 3 innings - Jerry Grote: 2-3, 3 RBI
Mets are committed sellers now, but they don't believe they can do total rebuild in NY. Syndergaard is coveted by others (esp Yanks but many teams) but remains unlikely to be dealt now. The hope is 1 good start for Wheeler will draw interest. Vargas probably most likely to go.
The #Mets can't keep acting as if they're a piece or two away from competing. That means that the org. has to decide if they're going to: A. Rebuild B. Commit to acting like a big market team & spend necessary $ to bring in high-end talent.
Nearly 40 percent of the swings-and-misses Noah Syndergaard has gotten on his slider this season have come in his last two starts. How he rediscovered his best pitch:
